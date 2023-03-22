New Pokemon Funko Pop Pre-Orders: Arcanine, Glaceon, and Scorbunny

Funko has officially unveiled the twelfth wave of Pop figures in their Pokemon collection, and this time around Arcanine, Glaceon, and Scorbunny are ready to be added to your Pokedex. Pre-orders are live now, and all of the details you need are available below. If you go with Entertainment Earth, note that US shipping is free on orders $59+ with an automatic 10% discount on in-stock items using our exclusive links.

Wave 12:

Wave 11:

While you're at it, Pokemon Trading Card Games Sword & Shield Charizard Ultra-Premium Collection is on sale for $108.99 (9% off) here on Amazon at the time of writing. It is also available here at Walmart for $109.95. Note that the set is one of the last Sword & Shield collectors boxes, so it is highly sought after by collectors.