New Video Games Out This Week: Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Ghosbusters, and More

Tomorrow is October, which is increasingly the biggest month for video games. That said, the first week of the Halloween month is pretty light on notable new PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch games. However, it’s packing one of the biggest shooters of the year and Jon Bernthal, which no other week in the year can claim. Elsewhere in the week is a highly-anticipated remaster, an expansion for one of 2017’s biggest games, and even a very noteworthy mobile release, which usually aren’t included, but this one was too big not to. In short, if you like shooters: this is a very good week.

That said, here the new notable releases dropping this week that are worth, at the very least, checking out. As always, this isn’t an exhaustive list. It’s a curated list that includes only the most salient new release, with a round-up of the noteworthy ports at the bottom of the article. Further, while expansions, remasters, and remakes are included, Early Access releases are not.

PICK OF THE WEEK: Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint

Ghost Recon Breakpoint is the newest Ghost Recon game from Ubisoft and a direct sequel to 2017’s Ghost Recon Wildlands, which sold a hefty 15 million copies. By and large, Breakpoint looks like more Wildlands, but with a few gameplay tweaks and of course, the former has Jon Bernthal playing the game’s antagonist.

“Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint is a military shooter set in a diverse, hostile and mysterious open world that you can play entirely solo or in up to four-player co-op. Face your deadliest enemy yet, The Wolves, former Ghosts who have betrayed their country. Led by the charismatic Colonel Cole D. Walker they have taken control of Auroa for an unknown purpose. Now in control of Auroa’s powerful drone technology The Wolves and their allies will hunt you mercilessly across Auroa.”

Release Date: October 4

Platforms: PC, PS4, and Xbox One

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep

Shadowkeep is poised to kick of Year Three of Destiny 2, and is also the first bit of content Bungie has shipped since leaving its partnership with Actvision.

“New nightmares have emerged from the shadows of our Moon. Called forth by haunting visions, Eris Morn has returned. Join her to slay these nightmares before they reach out beyond the Moon to cast humanity back into an age of darkness.”

Release Date: October 1

Platforms: PC, PS4, and Xbox One

Call of Duty: Mobile

The world’s most popular first-person shooter franchise is going free-to-play and coming to mobile this week. Developed by Chinese developer Tencent Games, Activision is pitching the title simply as Call of Duty, but on your phones.

“Official Call of Duty designed exclusively for mobile phones. Play iconic multiplayer maps and modes anytime, anywhere. 100 player Battle Royale battleground? Fast 5v5 team deathmatch? Scary Zombies action? Sniper vs sniper battle? Activision’s free-to-play Call of Duty: Mobile has it all.”

Release Date: October 1

Platforms: Android and iOS

Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered

Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered is the appropriately titled remaster of 2009’s Ghostbusters: The Video Game from developer Saber Interactive, the team behind games like NBA 2K Playgrounds and World War Z.

“Strap on your proton pack once again and join the Ghostbusters on the adventure with the voice and likeness of the original crew as you battle to save New York!”

Release Date: October 4

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One

ReadySet Heroes

ReadySet Heroes is a fast-paced multiplayer dungeon crawler from developer Robot Entertainment and publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment that is especially noteworthy because it’s a Sony-published game launching on PC.

“Go from zero to HERO in this fast-paced multiplayer dungeon crawler meets EPIC arena brawl! Choose your character, then race through a random dungeon to slay monsters, dodge traps and collect tons of loot to power-up. You’ll need it as there’s an opposing team racing through the same dungeon! Whomever reaches the end of dungeon first will trigger a vicious ‘winner-take-all’ arena brawl. Two teams enter, one team is left standing.”

Release Date: October 1

Platforms: PC and PS4

Ports Round-Up

SNIPER ELITE 3:

“The latest chapter in the award-winning series, Sniper Elite 3 takes players to the unforgiving yet exotic terrain of North Africa in a savage conflict against Germany’s infamous Afrika Korps. Use stealth, planning and execution to hunt your targets – whether human or machine. From signature long distance kills, to melee takedowns, distractions and explosive traps, you are as deadly up close as you are from afar.”

Release Date: October 1

Platforms: Nintendo Switch