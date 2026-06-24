New RPG Blends Animal Crossing and Monster Hunter to Give Gamers the Best of Both Worlds

Some gamers prefer to keep things cozy, while others won’t bother with a game that doesn’t deliver on high-octane combat. But there are plenty of people who love a good mix of both action and relaxation in their games. That’s why some gamers insist that Skyrim can be a cozy game, while others don’t even enjoy Stardew Valley because those mines are no joke. Now, a newly announced creature-collecting RPG wants to blend the best of cozy gaming and combat to deliver the ultimate gaming experience.

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On June 24th, indie studio Jotoyo unveiled its new RPG life sim called Monster Fantasy. Along with a new reveal trailer, the game’s Steam page is now live with more details about the project. However, Jotoyo isn’t quite finished with its ambitious project just yet. The studio is gearing up to launch a Kickstarter campaign to help get the additional funds needed to push Monster Fantasy across the finish line. If you’re down for a creature collector that combines Monster Hunter with chibi graphics and in-depth life sim goodness, this game should probably be on your radar.

Monster Fantasy Drops Stunning Reveal Trailer Ahead of Kickstarter Campaign

Courtesy of Jotoyo

Monster Fantasy got its first brush with fame when its alpha footage went viral in China earlier this year. Now, the team is ready to share more about the game-in-progress, including its first official trailer and Steam page. According to Jotoyo’s founder, Allan Xai, Monster Fantasy aims to “break down the barrier between action games and cozy games.” As someone who loves hitting things with arrows and a nice, in-depth cooking mechanic, I’m very interested in that pitch. And games like Fantasy Life i, which also combine combat, chibi characters, and life sim elements, have already proved I’m not alone.

Ahead of the July 15th Kickstarter launch, Monster Fantasy‘s reveal trailer offers an in-depth look at the world and gameplay. Its monsters look like slightly cuter critters straight out of Monster Hunter, while the chibi characters remind me of Fantasy Life or Harvest Moon. It’s a juxtaposition that can seem a little bit jarring at first glance, but it just might work. And do I spy the hints of a cooking mini-game and a full-on crafting system? To see what Monster Fantasy looks like for yourself, you can check out the 3-minute-long reveal trailer below:

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As you can see from the trailer, the game isn’t just pulling from some of the best parts of Animal Crossing and Monster Hunter. Along with life sim and RPG components, this game is a creature collector that will have cute little critters evolve into more formidable ones. In other words, we’ve got some shades of Pokemon in there, too. It’s a pretty big ask to blend so many popular elements into one game, but if Jotoyo pulls it off, this one could turn out to be the next big hit.

If you want to stay up-to-date as Jotoyo reveals more about Monster Fantasy, you can Wishlist the game on Steam. You can also check out the Kickstarter, which is already live with key game details ahead of its July 15th launch.

What do you think about this first look at Monster Fantasy? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!