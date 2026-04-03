Upcoming Story-Driven RPG Looks Perfect for Hogwarts Legacy Fans

Hogwarts Legacy fans got some bad news earlier this month when Warner Bros. confirmed we can’t expect the sequel game anytime soon. It’s been 3 years since the first magic school RPG arrived, and it remains incredibly popular with fans. But the sequel won’t be here until at least 2027 at the very earliest, leaving magic RPG enthusiasts searching for something new to play. And with longtime contender for the crown, Witchbrook, already delayed once, we may need to look elsewhere. Thankfully, an upcoming indie RPG just might fit the bill.

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It’s been four years since Eastshade Studios first revealed its upcoming magical RPG, Songs of Glimmerwick. But given the studio’s success with its first title, critically acclaimed 2019 release Eastshade, it is likely going to be worth the wait. Indeed, the studio recently revealed a brand-new gameplay trailer for its upcoming magical academy RPG. And it’s looking like a magical, musically-infused delight that Hogwarts Legacy fans won’t want to miss.

Songs of Glimmerwick Reveals New Gameplay Trailer Ahead of First Playable Demo

Image courtesy of Eastshade Studios

Songs of Glimmerwick is an upcoming magic academy RPG where spells are cast using music. It brings players to a beautifully rendered open world where they will attend magic classes, befriend fellow students and locals, help maintain the university garden, and more. It is story-driven, with a narrative that unfolds via a series of RPG-style quests. And rather than using a wand, players will use the power of music to cast their spells. In addition to its beautiful art style, the world of Songs of Glimmerwick will come to life with full voice acting for each and every character.

Like many RPGs, Songs of Glimmerwick offers a fully customizable player character. You’ll be able to pick your appearance and choose your skills as you level up. In addition to daily classes, you’ll take part in extracurricular activities around the island. From going fishing to exploring the forest, there’s plenty to do in this RPG-meets-life-sim. And thanks to a newly revealed gameplay trailer, we now have a better sense of what playing Songs of Glimmerwick will actually feel like. You can check out the new trailer below:

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This latest trailer shows off the world within and around the Academy, as well as a few of the character voices. And of course, it lets us see what playing the game will look like, from the skill tree to world exploration and musical spellcasting. And if the trailer has you excited to check out Songs of Glimmerwick, there’s even more good news.

Players will soon be able to experience Songs of Glimmerwick for themselves when the game demo arrives on Steam on April 7th. The free public demo will be available for PC and will show off the first 2-3 hours of the game. And yes, your progress will carry over to the full game, so you won’t have to redo the start of Songs of Glimmerwick unless you want to.

Songs of Glimmerwick doesn’t yet have an official release date. But the demo should give players a good sense of whether this deserves a place on your wishlist. And from the looks of the trailer, I’m betting it’s going to be well worth checking out.

What do you think about the Songs of Glimmerwick trailer? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!