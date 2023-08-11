New South Park Game Revealed

A new South Park game called South Park: Snow Day has been officially revealed. South Park is one of the most beloved, but also controversial cartoons out there. The show has been on the air since the 90s and has made headlines for its incredibly edgy humor, but it's also wildly successful beyond that. The creators of the show of tight deadlines and are able to produce a uniquely animated show at a rapid rate to stay relevant and it does all of this without the writing feeling rushed or unfunny. The series has been so successful it has spawned films and even multiple video games, the last of which released in 2017 courtesy of Ubisoft.

Now, a new 3D-style South Park game titled South Park: Snow Day is on the way from THQ Nordic. The game will release in 2024 and feature a bunch of children fighting on a snow day using things like shovels and more. It looks like players might be able take on their custom characters based on some shots in the trailer and will be able to partner up with their friends in co-op. South Park: Snow Day is currently slated to release in 2024 on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can view a trailer at the top of the page and short description of the game below. The description does name four specific characters, which may indicate they're the playable characters.

"An all-new South Park game is coming… in 3D. Join Cartman, Stan, Kyle and Kenny, in three-dimensional glory, to celebrate the most magical day in any young child's life – a snow day! Grab up to three friends and battle your way through the snow-piled streets of South Park on a quest to save the world and enjoy a day without school."

THQ Nordic teased that it was working on a new South Park game last year, but held off on giving any kind of details. It's unclear if there's going to be a story mode in South Park: Snow Day or if it will be more centered around its gameplay/replayability. Either way, we can probably expect more news on the game in the coming months.

What do you think of South Park: Snow Day? Let me know in the coming months or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.