New South Park Game Announced by THQ Nordic

A New South Park game appears to be in the works at THQ Nordic. Given South Park is one of the biggest IP out there, it has a long history with video games dating back to the 90s. Sadly, a lot of these early games weren't received very well and failed to match the quality of the games being put out by other animated shows like The Simpsons and SpongeBob SquarePants. After years of this, South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker decided to become heavily involved with the game that would eventually become South Park: The Stick of Truth. The game had a long and turbulent development that saw THQ selling the game to Ubisoft after the former went bankrupt, but it proved to be worthwhile as the game was released to incredible reviews and went on to sell over 5 million copies.

THQ Nordic appears to have wrangled the rights back from Ubisoft as it teased a new South Park game during the publisher's digital showcase which saw reveals for games like Alone in the Dark and SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake. The livestream ended with a note saying there were 26 unannounced games still in development, before it faded out and the South Park Digital Studios logo appeared on screen. A voice could be heard repeatedly yelling the word "hot" before shouting "Oh, it's coming!" The aforementioned note than changed to say there are 25 unannounced games in development.

As of right now, there's no word on what this game will be called, how it will play, or if it will be related to Ubisoft's two South Park RPGs. It's also unclear who is developing the game as THQ Nordic is just the publisher. Nevertheless, given it has been years since Ubisoft's South Park: The Fractured But Whole, it's exciting to know there is a new South Park game on the way. It will likely be a while before we learn more given the showcase offered glimpses at games that seem to be coming fairly soon.

What do you want to see from this new South Park game? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.