The Venture Bros' Creators Compare Their Series To South Park (Exclusive)

The Venture Bros is set to release a series finale in the form of a full-length feature film, hilariously titled The Venture Bros: Radiant Is The Blood of The Baboon Heart. Recently, we here at Comicbook.com had the opportunity to chat with creators Jackson Publick and Doc Hammer to reflect on the Adult Swim series twenty years after its debut. In discussing the creation of Team Venture, the creators likened their series to another major adult-animated series, South Park.

South Park debuted a few years before The Venture Bros, hitting Comedy Central in 1997. Since its debut, the series focusing on Stan, Kyle, Cartman, and Kenny has netted its own theatrical release, hundreds of episodes, with Trey Parker and Matt Stone firmly at the helm. Thanks to its humor and continuity, it should come as no surprise that Publick and Hammer see themselves as the creators of the sleepy Colorado mountain town.

(Photo: Warner Bros & Paramount)

The Venture Bros x South Park

In breaking down the Adult Swim franchise, co-creator Jackson Publick discussed how the series mimicked South Park in that the two creators were able to carve their own story out much like the Comedy Central series from Trey Parker and Matt Stone, "What we did is so fundamental to our being. There aren't a lot of creators who had the opportunity to do that, maybe Matt and Trey from South Park. There are so few names you can throw out but we created a partnership in thought that is unprecedented, unplanned, and unprepared for."

Publick then took the chance to praise his creative partner, Doc Hammer, stating that the two were able to find the perfect project in The Venture Bros, as the Adult Swim series was able to push their creative limits to new heights, "None of us thought that we'd get so inside of these things, we were just trying to make a show! By season 2, I had one inspiration and that was it. Working with Doc was able to push me further, if I was jealous of him, I'd think to myself, 'I'll show him!'"

What do you think of this animated comparison? Will you be sad to see Team Venture wave goodbye?

Editor's note: This interview was conducted prior to the SAG actors' strike.