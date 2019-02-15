New ‘Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’ Collectibles Confirmed

With the official reveal of Force Friday earlier today, it looks like we’ve got more than just new game footage to look forward to because Disney has just confirmed a new toy line is on the way for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order during this year’s New York Toy Fair.

From action figures, to simple toys, to higher-end collectibles – there’s a lot on the horizon to celebrate Respawn’s take on the Star Wars universe. While the news that they are on the way is awesome, we don’t actual have a visual as to what the new merchandise will entail. In all honestly, we probably won’t see any of them until at least April when the Star Wars Celebration goes down in Chicago.

The new toy line is expected to launch on October 4th.

If you’re like me and are a sucker for a solid collectible, be sure to keep it tuned in here because I love a good figure and will be following this closely! You can also follow our Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order hub right here to keep track of all of the latest news on that front.

As far as the game itself goes, we don’t have a release date yet, though it could release around the same time as Star Wars Episode IX sometime in December 2019. There’s a chance it could come sooner, like Star Wars: Battlefront II did, but we won’t know more until the EA Play 2019 showcase during the week of E3 2019 just like years prior.

