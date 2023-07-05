New Gloomhaven Game Announced

A new Gloomhaven game is on the way. Today, Cephalofair Games announced Gloomhaven: Button & Bugs, a new solo play game that features the deep strategic combat of Gloomhaven at a fraction of its original size. Play is meant to take less than 20 minutes, with players dealing with a series of scenarios that features a handful of enemies and players left with four double-sided cards that can be played twice before being permanently discarded, with a single die and a modifier table replacing the modifier deck . Gloomhaven: Buttons & Bugs features an original campaign story written by Isaac Childres, with gameplay designed by Joe Klipfel and Nikki Valens. Buttons & Bugs was originated based on the design of Gloomholdin', a simplified version of Gloomhaven designed by Klipfel.

"Upon Gloomholdin's original community release, Cephalofair was bombarded with positive press, licensing inquiries, and most importantly, community excitement," said Price Johnson in a press release announcing the game. "It was clear immediately to the Cephalofair team that Joe has opened up a new window of accessibility that should be explored!"

The story of Gloomhaven: Buttons & Bugs involves the NPC character Hail setting an enchantment on her front door to discourage would-be heroes from asking for help saving the city and demons from seeking vengance. Anyone who tries to open Hail's front door becomes miniaturized and shrunk down to the size of a mouse. Players will be one such hero and will need to find a way into the Crooked Bone (Hail's place of research) to convince her to change them back to a normal size.

Gloomhaven: Button & Bugs will be part of the Gloomhaven Grand Festival, a new crowdfunding campaign taking place on BackerKit. The campaign (which also features the Gloomhaven RPG and the Second Edition of Gloomhaven) has raised over $2.8 million dollars.