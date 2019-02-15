New ‘The Last of Us Part II’ Concept Art Revealed

Naughty Dog has been awfully mum in recent months about their highly anticipated The Last of Us Part II title. With the exception of their Outbreak Day celebration, news has been pretty quite on the zombie-front. Though we don’t have a shiny new trailer, we do have some nifty concept art that the team shared to help close out Valentine’s Day and honestly at this point, we’ll take all we can get.

Long before E3, Ellie and Dina’s dance began with this original concept art by @Beavs. Happy Valentine’s Day! #TheLastofUsPartII pic.twitter.com/5pCSovwALZ — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) February 14, 2019

It’s easy to tell that the fandom is anxious to see more, the reactions were beyond priceless:

I can’t wait to play this. pic.twitter.com/8zxqwyCizw — Richard S (@RickySmelser) February 14, 2019

It’s a sweet moment between two characters that if we know what we know about the game franchise like we think we know (what?), then the relationship is probably headed for a gruesome end.

According to the game’s official synopsis, “Ellie is now 19 and has found a semblance of peace and normality living in Jackson. She’s had a chance to be a teenager and forge lasting relationships. When that peace is disrupted by a violent act, Ellie is thrust into a brutal journey of retribution, fueled by a need to bring those that have wronged her to justice, pushing her to her very limits.”

With a completely overhauled game engine, stunning new combat mechanics, and a host of new characters to learn and get to know – the upcoming sequel seems to be on course for another groundbreaking release for the PlayStation platform.

