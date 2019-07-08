New Turok Game Leaked, Releasing This Month

So, apparently there’s a new Turok game releasing this month dubbed Turok: Escape from Lost Valley. No such game has been announced, but a Steam page for the game has gone live, leaking the announcement before developer Pillow Pig and publisher Universal Pictures Interactive Entertainment could announce the game. According to the game’s Steam page, the new Turok title is releasing this month on July 25, and presumably it’s coming to consoles as well.

As you can see in the trailer above, the new installment in the series from yesteryear doesn’t look anything like its predecessors, but rather has a completely different visual look and gameplay style.

“In Turok: Escape from Lost Valley, you wake from a long sleep as Turok and adventure alongside Andar through the dangerous world of the Lost Valley as you seek to find a path home,” reads an official product description.

“Encounter iconic creatures from the Turok comic series with a cute but dangerous twist. Master the art of the knife and the bow as you encounter adorable but deadly enemies, discover a path through unique environments, and choose the best weapon for the enemy in front of you. Live the adventure! Confront your foes, assist primordial natives, and keep Andar and yourself alive as you Escape from Lost Valley!”

Again, at the moment, we only know of a PC version, but I don’t see any reason why this wouldn’t be coming to consoles as well. The Steam page also doesn’t make any mention of a price, but given the indie-style visuals, it’s safe to assume this will come with a budget-friendly price point.

As you may know, we haven’t seen the Turok series in games since 2008, when Propaganda Games rebooted the series, unsuccessfully. And while this won’t be the return of the series many were hoping for, it’s good to see it back, even if it looks nothing like the original games.

