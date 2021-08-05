New Witcher Figures From McFarlane Toys: Geralt, Ciri, and a 12-Inch Ice Giant

McFarlane Toys has launched Wave 3 in their figure series based on the game The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt from CD Projekt Red, and it includes 7-inch figures of Geralt of Rivia in Viper Armor and Elder Blood Ciri. There's also a 12-inch Ice Giant Megafig up for grabs.

Pre-orders for all of these figures are live here at Entertainment Earth now for $24.99 to $39.99. Inside that link collectors will also find a case set that includes 3 figures each of the new Geralt and Ciri with free shipping. The release date for the new figures is set for November.

If you were hoping for something based on The Witcher series on Netflix, don't be disappointed because your time is coming. Last month, McFarlane Toys released The Witcher teaser below, noting that the figures will be "coming soon. Presumably, this means sometime around the debut of Season 2 on December 17th. Dark Horse also released a statue based on Henry Cavill's Geralt last month. It's available at Entertainment Earth for $49.99.

You can find the official description for The Witcher season 2 below.

"Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside."

The show stars Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

