The Witcher 3 Reveals Good News for Next Gen Upgrade DLC

Developer CD Projekt Red announced just recently that the forthcoming next-gen iteration of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, which is slated to release later this year, would include new DLC based on Netflix's The Witcher TV series. While this news was initially met with excitement from many fans, some expressed concern that this add-on content wouldn't be coming to other platforms. Fortunately, CD Projekt Red has now eased those concerns and has revealed some very good news about this upcoming update.

After questions started to arise about this new The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt DLC, the team behind the game revealed that those who may not be upgrading to the new version of the popular RPG on next-gen hardware will still be able to experience this new content. Specifically, CD Projekt Red stated that "the DLCs are not exclusive to the next-gen version" and will "be available for every version of the game." So essentially, if you happen to already own The Witcher 3 in any capacity right now, you'll still be able to get your hands on this new DLC that is in the cards.

Before you ask:

- the next-gen update will be free for everyone who already owns the game

- the DLCs are not exclusive to the next-gen version, they will be available for every version of the game (including PS4, Xbox One and Switch) — The Witcher (@witchergame) July 10, 2021

The only remaining downside with this situation, for the time being, is that we don't know what this new The Witcher 3 DLC will end up looking like. While it's obviously supposed to be based on the TV series, CD Projekt Red has yet to show us what the new items specifically look like that it will be bringing to the game.

Hopefully, with this next-gen upgrade for The Witcher 3 set to release later this year, it shouldn't be too much longer before we end up hearing more about this new content. Until that time, The Witcher 3 in its current form can be picked up and played on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.