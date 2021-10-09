New World Surprises Players With Special Freebies

Amazon has surprised New World players, or at least some New World players, with a few special freebies. New World is one of the most popular games in the world right now, partially thanks to the drought of major, compelling releases and because many top Twitch streamers have been playing and streaming the game. The release is also significant because it’s Amazon’s first successful attempt at releasing a game.

If you’re one of a few million playing on PC, you’ll be happy to know Amazon is giving you some free items to celebrate the release, but only if you’re also an Amazon Prime subscriber. If you check this box, you can currently download an apparel skin set, dubbed Pirate Pack #1, for free. It comes with the Swashbuckler Skin, Pirate Stance Emote, and 5,000 Marks of Fortune.

As the tweet below notes, the offer only lasts until November 1. That said, soon it will be joined by a second free Pirate Pack on October 12. What this second pack will include, is currently unclear, but below you can preview Pirate Pack #1.

With the launch of New World, all Adventurers will receive an exclusive 🏴‍☠️Pirate Skin until 11/1!@primegaming members can claim the second 🦜Pirate Pack available 10/12 through 11/1!



☠️ https://t.co/IzuFzxDAvs pic.twitter.com/aFVO8t4ksA — New World: Aeternum (@playnewworld) October 8, 2021

New World is available via the PC and, at the moment, only the PC, where it costs $39.99. There’s currently no word when or if the game will come to any type of console.

“Explore a thrilling, open-world MMO filled with danger and opportunity where you’ll forge a new destiny for yourself as an adventurer shipwrecked on the supernatural island of Aeternum,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Endless opportunities to fight, forage, and forge await you among the island’s wilderness and ruins. Channel supernatural forces or wield deadly weapons in a classless, real-time combat system, and fight alone, with a small team, or in massed armies for PvE and PvP battles-the choices are all yours.”

