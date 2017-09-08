Newegg Is Offering Destiny 2 And An Xbox One Controller For A Good Price

Looking to get your hands on Destiny 2 for Xbox One this weekend? Hey, so are we. And there are a number of great bundle deals making the rounds right now that will net you the game for dirt cheap, although you can purchase it on your own as well.

But what if you need a controller to go along with the action? Maybe something for along the lines of a good co-op mission, or maybe just a good white controller to get you in a Destiny 2 frame of mind? Relax, the digital retailer Newegg has you covered.

The company is currently offering a neat little bundle that includes both a copy of Destiny 2 for Xbox One and a white Xbox One controller for $75.99. That’s a ridiculous amount of savings, considering that the controller usually goes for $49.99 by itself, and the game is priced at $59.99.

Now, there are limits to the sale. You can only get your hands on three of these bundles per customer, so don’t go thinking you can buy them in bulk and then trying to resell them like crazy. Instead, maybe buy some for you and your friends and get geared up for some online missions within the game. It’s the neat little gift that keeps on giving.

Newegg hasn’t given a timeframe in terms of just how long this deal with last, so more than likely, it’ll be on a first-come, first-serve basis, and once it’s gone, it’s gone. So go ahead and hurry over and pick yourself a great little bundle. It shouldn’t take too long to ship at all, and you can always expedite the shipping in case you’re feeling a little impatient.

While you’re looking for Destiny deals, you might want to consider these PlayStation 4 bundles, as well as this neat little Xbox One package deal where you can score a copy of Destiny 2 for free, along with another game of choice. They likely won’t last long either, so you may want to get your buy on.

Destiny 2 is available now for Xbox One and PlayStation 4, and will release on PC on October 24th.