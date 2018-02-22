Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Has Gone Gold, New Trailer Revealed

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom has gone gold, everyone! For those of you unfamiliar with the term, that basically means that development on the game has wrapped up, and it’s not in it’s final form. It’s like Perfect Cell. You can check out some new footage in the “Building the Kingdom” trailer above!

Anyone who played the first Ni no Kuni will not need to be reminded why this is such a big deal. The original was — by far — one of the most beautiful and touching games we played in the PS3 generation. The incredible, anime-inspired art style is still alive and well in the sequel, and you can tell that Sony can see that it has a hit on its hands. Revenant Kingdom is being pushed much harder than the original. Here’s a brief outline of the story from the PlayStation Blog, which also explains a little more about the Kingdom Mode:

“Our main character of this story is Evan, a deposed King who must rebuild his kingdom. We didn’t want you to just watch Evan return to glory as a ruler. To truly have a significant impact, we wanted you to experience what it’s like to pick up the pieces and build your realm back up from scratch.

“That’s where the Kingdom Mode comes in, this mode will allow you to develop your very own kingdom full of shops to buy items, forges to build weapons, centers to study magic and even facilities where you can build an airship to travel the over-world map. You can spend hours in Kingdom mode. It’s so huge, it can be a game onto itself!”

The blog also gives us a sneak peek at Skirmish Mode, which will see you defending your kingdom from invaders! You’ll be tasked with recruiting subjects to join you and help you defend the kingdom, and you’ll pit them against waves of enemies of increasing strength and ferocity.

“Completing these skirmishes will net you Kingdom Points that allow you to recruit new subjects, construct new buildings or expand your facilities in Kingdom Mode. In short, take out the invaders, grow your new kingdom and gain advantages on your journey to reclaim your place as the rightful king!”

We can’t wait to see more, and we can’t wait to finally get our hands on this game! Stay tuned, we’ll have much more Ni no Kuni II coverage coming your way soon.