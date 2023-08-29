Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Reveals Raphael and Plankton Spotlight Trailers

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 is releasing this year, and when it does, players can expect a number of new characters that weren't in the original game. GameMill Entertainment has already pulled back the curtain on several new additions, including Plankton from SpongeBob SquarePants, and Raphael from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. To give players a better idea how these new fighters will handle, the publisher has released a pair of spotlight trailers showing off their various abilities.

Raphael

As we can see from the trailer above, Raph will be the fastest playable character in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, in a move meant to reflect his headstrong personality. As outlined in the video, that can be a very good thing, as it allows players to string combos together quickly, but his lightness can be a double-edged sai, as it can cause trouble for Raph if an opponent catches him. Of course, that's the sort of thing that we've seen in a lot of TMNT media over the last four decades, and it's great to see it reflected in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2!

In the trailer, we can see Raph battling it out with April O'Neil and Donatello, two characters from the TMNT franchise that have been confirmed for the game. Curiously, GameMill has yet to reveal whether Leonardo or Michelangelo will be playable in the game. Those two Ninja Turtles appeared in the original game, where they were joined by Shredder and April. It would be very strange if they didn't return for the sequel, and that's caused a lot of speculation from fans, given the fact that GameMill hasn't made any announcements.

Plankton

Earlier this month, GameMill revealed Plankton as one of the new fighters that will appear in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2. The character's spotlight trailer gives a much greater focus on his abilities, and how he'll handle compared to other fighters. While Raphael is a character that focuses on speed, Plankton is significantly slower. The character is using a variation on the mech suit that appeared in The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water, making the normally small character the biggest in the roster. As we can see from the trailer, Plankton is best used for attacking enemies from afar by using projectiles, but he can also deal heavy damage by getting up close and personal. Plankton players can pull off the latter by bringing enemies to him using his net grab move.

So far, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 looks like it's shaping up to be an exciting follow-up to the 2021 original. Hopefully GameMill can channel what worked for the first game, while offering enough new features to justify the sequel.

How did you feel about Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2? Are you excited to play as either of these new fighters? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!