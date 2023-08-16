Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge DLC Reveals New Playable Character, Release Date

Over the last few months, Tribute Games and Dotemu have been hyping up Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge's Dimension Shellshock DLC. Today, the two companies revealed that the DLC will be releasing on August 31st. In addition to the previously revealed Miyamoto Usagi, the DLC will also be adding Karai as a playable character. Karai has been appearing in TMNT media since 1992, originally appearing in the comics by Kevin Eastman, Peter Laird, and Jim Lawson. There have been many different interpretations of Karai over the years, but she has served as both an ally and an enemy of the turtles.

A new trailer featuring Karai can be found below.

Dimension Shellshock will be available for $7.99 on Nintendo Switch, Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. In addition to the paid content, players can also look forward to a free update that same day. The free update will contain several different color palettes for the playable characters, based on different takes on the turtles. These will include black and white versions of the heroes based on the original comics (though their masks remain colored), colors based on the old NES games, and more. Readers can see the black and white skins in the trailer above at the 44-second mark.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge released in 2022. The gameplay is inspired by Konami's classic TMNT games, such as Turtles in Time. The Dimension Shellshock DLC will add a new survival mode, which will see the heroes in a half-shell hopping between dimensions where they'll face waves of opponents. As players clear areas, they'll get a chance to acquire canisters of Ooze, which unlock different perks. One of these perks is Boss Mutation, which will allow the playable characters to turn into popular villains like Shredder, Bebop and Rocksteady.

Karai marks the ninth playable character in Shredder's Revenge, alongside Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, Michelangelo, Splinter, Casey Jones, April O'Neil, and Miyamoto Usagi. It remains to be seen whether the game will receive any other playable characters, but the developers have previously teased their desire to add Venus de Milo and Jennika.

