Original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Series Seasons 1 & 2 Get Paramount+ Release Date

The first two seasons of the original TMNT animated series are coming to Paramount+ next month.

Streaming the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series is about to get even easier. Until this summer, the beloved animated series wasn't available on any major streaming services. That changed when the series was added to Pluto TV's lineup, but fans haven't been able to watch any episodes on-demand. The only way to watch on Pluto TV is through the "Totally Turtles" channel, following along with however the episodes happen to be programmed on a given day. Next month, TMNT will be making its way to Paramount+, allowing fans to finally watch at their own pace.

The official TMNT social media accounts announced on Monday that the first two seasons of the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated series would be added to the Paramount+ streaming lineup on September 19th.

stream the sewers! seasons 1 & 2 of the original TMNT series is coming to @paramountplus 9/19! pic.twitter.com/rlhDtQcfZK — TMNT (@TMNT) August 22, 2023

Hopefully the other seasons of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will follow suit in the near future. The first season of the series only consists of five episodes, while Season 2 is just 13 episodes. That means only 18 episodes of the 193-episode series are coming to Paramount+ next month. It's a great start, especially when no other service has TMNT available on-demand, but there's still a long way to go.

TMNT on Paramount+

The original animated TMNT series is about to be one of many Turtles titles available on Paramount+. This summer, the streaming service brought in a ton of movies and shows from the franchise over the years, making it the go-to place for Ninja Turtles fans.

August saw the addition of the following Ninja Turtles titles:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012) – Seasons 4-5

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

TMNT (2007)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows (2016)

Turtle Power

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2003)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012)

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Fans of the franchise will also be looking forward to seeing the newest TMNT movie make its way to Paramount+ in the near future. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is playing in theaters now but will eventually make its way to Paramount+ when it's time for its streaming debut. The film is also going to have a sequel series that will be released exclusively on Paramount+.