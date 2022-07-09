Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway Revealed

Another new Nickelodeon Kart Racers game is on the way with GameMill Entertainment announcing this week plans to launch Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway later this year. The reveal took place this week following a leak which first spoiled the debut of the game. It's due out at some point during Fall 2022, and when it's released, it'll be available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms.

No trailer for the game has been released just yet, but we did get some info about the new game from GameMill this week (via Gematsu). A press release confirmed that there will indeed be Nickelodeon characters and there will indeed be karts with a couple of specifics mentioned in terms of different series that'll be represented as well as the target of having over 40 characters in the game.

"Rebuilt and re-imagined from the ground up, Nickelodeon Kart Racers returns—bigger and better than ever!" a preview of the game from GameMill said. "Featuring a fully voice acted cast of over 40 iconic characters, drift, slide, and boost your way to the finish line on tracks inspired by legendary Nickelodeon shows like SpongeBob SquarePants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and more!"

While published by GameMill, the game is developed by Bamtang Games, the same studio that made Nickelodeon Kart Racers as well as its follow-up Nickelodeon Kart Racers: Grand Prix. That should give you an idea of what to expect if you're familiar with those, but if not, some additional details provided by the creators are outlined below.

Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway Features

Voice Acted – Includes a cast of over 40 characters.

New Terrain – Transform your kart or new bike into watercrafts to navigate new terrain.

New Levels of Customization – Pair Raphael with the Reptar mobile, change paint jobs and parts, or dive into millions of other possible combinations.

90 Crew Members – Choose from 90 crew members to match your playstyle with unique special abilities

36 Different Tracks – Speed down intense slime-filled alternate paths, both new and old.

Multiplayer – Intense split-screen local and online multiplayer.

Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway will be out at some point Fall 2022.