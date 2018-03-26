NieR Automata First Anniversary Party Happening This Week In Los Angeles

It’s hard to believe that it’s been a full year since Platinum Games and Square Enix brought us NieR: Automata. But what’s even harder to believe is that the game has found a great deal of success, especially considering that the original NieR was really more of a cult favorite than a best seller.

But now fans have an opportunity to come together and celebrate the game’s success, as a first anniversary party will be taking place in Los Angeles later this week – and if you’re 21 and older, you can attend!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The event will take place on Friday, March 30, from 5:00 to 9:00 PM at the Boomtown Brewery. You can find directions on how to get there on the official event page.

“It’s been one insane roller coaster ride since NieR: Automata came out last year and in celebration of the amazing support we’ve received from the community, our team would like to invite you all to a special NieR: Automata 1 Year Anniversary Fan Event in Los Angeles!” the event invite reads.

It’s unknown if any of the developers behind the game will be at the event, as it seems to be geared more towards fans. But there’s a great opportunity here to talk with fellow NieR: Automata fans, as well as possibly score some exclusive merchandise and signed goodies.

The event holders will also be holding cosplay contests, with some great prizes up for grabs, so if you want to show off your inner 2B, here’s your chance.

Also, for those that get there early enough, drink tickets will also be available for the first 200 attendees, so it never hurts to maybe get in line a little early.

It would be great to see director Yoko Taro show up, but he could be pretty busy planning out the next chapter in the NieR saga, so we can understand why he might be absent. Still, this is a good chance to celebrate your love for the series, while enjoying the evening alongside others.

Not in Los Angeles? Well, you can still celebrate the game in the comfort of your home, as it’s available now for PlayStation 4 and PC, via Steam.