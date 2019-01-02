New Nintendo Direct Coming This Month, According to Leak

It’s a new year, which means tons of new gaming experience on the horizon. Nintendo has teased some big plans for 2019 and it looks like we’ll get our first taste of what’s next as soon as this month according to a recent leak.

An anonymous source told GamingIntel, “I was told January 10th from one source. This hasn’t been cross checked between sources. Most of my other sources are still undecided on an exact date, but are certain of a Nintendo January Direct.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

This comes from the same source that told the site back in December that a January Direct was all but confirmed, yet not announced. Keep in mind that this information has not been revealed by Nintendo themselves, so like every rumor – take this with a grain of salt. That being said, it would match up with what the Big N has said during the latter half of November that they were wanting to start the new year off on a strong note.

With Persona’s Joker coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and even more characters on the way, we could be seeing more about what’s next for the upcoming fighter. Given that Smash has been setting records left and right for the company, keeping that energy up following the holiday season would make perfect sense.

It’s also possible we’ll be getting new game announcements as well, though something on that scale would most likely coincide with a Direct about Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Unfortunately this anonymous source didn’t have anything to say about the context of the alleged Direct so for now, we have our hopes and dreams to keep us going. If the January 10th date rings true, we’ll be learning more soon enough.

What do you hope to see from the Big N this year? New games, any particular desired ports? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy for even more gaming goodness.