Nintendo Direct Confirmed for Tomorrow, Here’s What We Know

It’s that time, folks! A new Nintendo Direct is on the way and confirmed by the Big N themselves after weeks of speculation revolving around their next showcase. Nintendo has just solidified the date and time while giving us a few details on what we can expect.

The event itself kicks off on March 8th, tomorrow at the time this article was written, at 2 PM PT/5 PM ET and will last about 30 minutes. This week’s Nintendo Direct will focus on both Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3DS titles (we’re hoping for that beloved Diablo III announcement, we can dream) that are coming soon, as well as more information regarding Mario Tennis Aces.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In true Nintendo style, not much else is known – they do like their secrets – but the company has been off to a very strong start this year, it can only get better from here! Interested in watching? You can watch it right here at the video at the top of the article! This video is connected to the Big N’s live feed and will kick off at the allotted time!

Though all of the other titles are underwraps until tomorrow, here’s what we know about Mario Tennis Aces so far:

A new Mario Tennis game is bringing a new level of skill and competition to Nintendo Switch. Mario steps onto the court in classy tennis garb for intense rallies against a variety of characters in full-blown tennis battles. New wrinkles in tennis gameplay will challenge your ability to read an opponent’s position and stroke to determine which shot will give you the advantage. And this time the game adds the first story mode since the Mario Tennis game on Game Boy Advance, offering a new flavor of tennis gameplay, with a variety of missions, boss battles and more.

What are you hoping the Nintendo Direct will announce for both the Nintendo Switch and 3DS systems? Are you anxiously awaiting for that Pokemon news, or hoping for something entirely unexpected all together? Tell us all about it and your own predictions in the comment section below! Until then, see for the big reveal tomorrow!