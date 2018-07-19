Nintendo eShop Update Brings Mega Man X Legacy Collection and More

Another week, another loaded update for the eShop on the Nintendo Switch. Even though we’re in the midst of summer, there’s no shortage of great games that are available for the system this week.

The obvious highlight is the Mega Man X Legacy Collection games coming to the system this Tuesday. They profile all eight games in the history of the series, along with an abundant amount of bonus goodies.

Not only that, but Cartoon Network’s delightfully weird Pool Panic is also available along with a pair of classics from Hamster’s Arcade Archives series, League Bowling and City Connection.

Here’s the full rundown of games available this week. Dive in!

Mega Man X Legacy Collection ($19.99, July 24)- This collection includes the first four Mega Man X titles, along with bonus features like the Rookie Hunter mode, music player and so much more.

Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 ($19.99, July 24)- This compilation rounds out the package with Mega Man X5 through X8, along with abundant bonus features.

Bomb Chicken ($14.99)- Things get explosive with this chicken, as he’ll use his detonating powers to solve a number of scenarios in this puzzle platformer.

ACA NeoGeo League Bowling ($7.99)- The SNK bowling classic returns with single and multiplayer bouts. Don’t get a gutter ball!

Animal Rivals: Nintendo Switch Edition ($3.99)- This party game supports up to four players, with a number of characters, modes and stages to unlock. Party time!

Arcade Archives: City Connection ($7.99)- Race along tracks and avoid enemies as you attempt to complete stages in record time!

Beat Rush ($4.99)- Dodge spikes and traps as you keep moving along to the beat in this engaging game.

Chicken Assassin: Reloaded ($7.99)- Get revenge on the dude that stole your girl with powered-up beat-em-up tactics and tons of customization!

Frost ($12.99)- Build your decks and fight for survival in this unique card game. Don’t get lost in the bitter cold!

Galak-Z: Variant S (free-to-play)- The classic space shooter returns with a new mech twist — and it’s free to try out!

Ghost 1.0 ($9.99)- A Metroidvania style adventure where you infiltrate a space station and try to take down deadly enemies while attempting to steal a secret item.

Guts and Glory ($14.99)- Ride with several different racers as you take on all sorts of deadly challenges. Yeah, don’t drive head first into a spiked wall.

Heroki ($9.99)- Take on challenges and save the Emerix in this delightful platforming adventure!

Hungry Shark World ($9.99)- Ubisoft’s hit mobile game comes to the Switch. Eat up whatever you can across various stages. Move over, Jaws.

Lost Phones Stories ($9.99)- Follow a terrific narrative as you interact with stolen phones and try to figure out mysteries.

NoReload Heroes ($9.99)- Team up with your friends in a fun co-op party-based shooter filled with a number of great challenges.

Pool Panic ($14.99)- A strange yet utterly enjoyable platforming game where you sink your rivals and clear each stage in the fastest time possible!

Sausage Sports Club- Take on physics in this enjoyable reality sports TV show, with up to eight friends being able to join in the fun. Another good game for animal lovers.

Sembiance ($9.99)- Take on this inventive platformer as you travel through a minimalist world.

Spheroids ($9.99, July 20)- Guide Lucas through a world of trouble as he makes his way through a dangerous cubic universe.

Starship Avenger Operation: Take Back Earth ($4.99)- a fun side-scrolling shooter where you wipe out fleets of enemies. Can anyone take down your ship?!

Tanzia ($9.99)- Solve the mystery of your vanished grandfather around Volcano Island by talking to inhabitants and solving difficult puzzles.

Voxel Shot ($8.00)- Want to beat up zombies with your buddies? Grab your favorite weapons and have at it with this crazy romp.

VSR: Void Space Racing ($9.99)- Ready for some challenging futuristic racing? VSR will fill the, ahem, void with various tracks and modes.

Werewolf Pinball ($1.99)- Another pinball release, this time focusing on a legendary werewolf. Howl if you love scoring points!

Be sure to check back next week for even more releases!