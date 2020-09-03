Nintendo Announces New Game & Watch Device for Super Mario Bros. Anniversary

✖

Nintendo has revived its Game & Watch brand for a new device releasing later this year to celebrate the 35th anniversary of Super Mario Bros. The collectible Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. handheld will release on November 13th and comes with a couple of different games and features. It’s set to be priced at $49.99 with pre-orders opening soon, and it looks to be a unique collector’s items for Super Mario Bros. fans.

The new Super Mario-themed Game & Watch device was featured in Nintendo’s Direct above that went over the plans for the 35th anniversary celebration of Super Mario Bros. Included in the device is the classic Super Mario Bros. game along with Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels which some may know as Super Mario Bros. 2. You’ll also find a redone version of the Game & Watch game Ball, and when you’re not playing, you’ll see different animations play across the device’s screen as the backdrops for a digital clock.

“This new collectable device is inspired by the original Game & Watch systems first released in 1980,” Nintendo said about the new product. “The original handheld device included a game, and could also be used as a watch to tell time. The original Game & Watch series sold more than 43 million worldwide. Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. features a modern +Control Pad. In addition to playing classic games Super Mario Bros., Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels (released in Japan as Super Mario Bros. 2) and a special version of Ball with a Mario makeover, Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. also functions as a clock, with 35 little touches to discover, including some guest appearances from Mario’s friends and foes. Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. launches on Nov. 13 at a suggested retail price of $49.99.”

Get your hands on a new piece of history with the Game & Watch: #SuperMario Bros. system! Play Super Mario Bros., Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels, a Mario version of Ball, and enjoy a digital clock with 35 little touches. This classic with a new look arrives 11/13. pic.twitter.com/KI9UgHHaoB — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 3, 2020

A site set up for the device includes more details like a closer look at the different components of the Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. handheld and battery info. The device comes with a rechargeable battery that’ll last for around eight hours of play and can be fully recharged in just under half that time.

Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. will be released on November 13th with pre-orders for the device going up soon.

