Forgotten Game Boy Game Gets New Release

A forgotten 1991 game that graced both the Nintendo Game Boy and NES is getting a new release later this year via the Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. In other words, it's coming later this year to every modern platform minus PC. Beyond sometime towards the end of the year, we don't have a specific release date for the game, which is Parasol Stars: The Story of Bubble Bobble III. If you've never heard of this game, you're not alone. And if this is the first time hearing the mention of this game since the 90s, if you were around for its release, you're also not alone.

In 1991 we got games like Street Fighter II, Final Fantasy IV, Streets of Rage, Sonic the Hedgehog, Battletoads, Super Castelvania IV, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, Lemmings, Duke Nukem, Yoshi, F-Zero and many other games. It was a legendary year for gaming. Amogst many iconic games, Parasol Stars was also released. Made by Taito as a sequel to Rainbow Islands and the third game in the game in the Bubble Bobble series it's available via a variety of platforms such as PC Engine, Amiga, Atari ST, Game Boy, and NES, but despite this many have never heard of it. Yet, it's set to live on in 2023 as Parasol Stars: The Story of Bubble Bobble III.

"Parasol Stars: The Story of Bubble Bobble III is a classic platformer developed by TAITO that first graced the gaming scene in 1991," reads an official pitch of the new re-release. "As a sequel to Rainbow Islands and the third installment in the legendary Bubble Bobble series, it recaptured the magic and charm that delighted fans worldwide. While it never made its way to arcades, it instead captivated players on home consoles, such as PC Engine and TurboGrafx, and home computers like the Amiga. Now, it's time to relive the excitement as Parasol Stars: The Story of Bubble Bobble III makes its triumphant return to modern platforms!"

The game's official pitch continues: "In this captivating platformer by TAITO, players follow the adventures of two brothers, Bubby and Bobby, who embark on a mission to save their neighboring planets from an evil menace. Instead of shooting bubbles, they are now armed with colorful, dazzling parasols with magical powers. These parasols are also used to shield against enemy attacks, stun foes or unleash a torrent of high-scoring stars! Parasol Stars: The Story of Bubble Bobble III is loaded with power-ups that could mean the difference between a sweet win or a crushing defeat! Toss a bomb and blast your enemies to smithereens, or freeze time with a clock that's all yours to command. But don't get too comfy, or Death will sneak up on you and swipe one of your precious lives! Harness the power of the parasol and show off your skills in this epic adventure!"

For more on the new release, you can check out its official website, which includes not just additional details on the release but additional media as well.