Pikmin 4 Gets New My Nintendo Freebies

Pikmin 4 is almost here, and fans of the series can now snag a pair of free physical items from the My Nintendo Store, in exchange for some Platinum Points. For 500 Platinum Points, fans can get a shoe charm set based on the original three Pikmin types: Red, Yellow, and Blue. For 600 Points, there's also a kitchen towel that features images of the original three Pikmin, as well as the new Ice Pikmin that are set to debut in Pikmin 4. As with previous My Nintendo rewards, the items themselves are free, but shipping is not.

Images of the two new rewards were shared on Nintendo's official Twitter account, and can be found in the Tweet embedded below. Readers can snag the items for themselves right here.

Two new #MyNintendo physical rewards inspired by the #Pikmin4 game are here! Redeem your Platinum Points to get a fun shoe charm set or kitchen towel featuring the pint-sized creatures.https://t.co/n4SRGjwSp4 pic.twitter.com/udH71rKYsw — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 20, 2023

Through the years, there have been several different Pikmin types, and Pikmin 4 introduces two new varieties. In addition to the Ice Pikmin seen on the kitchen towel, Glow Pikmin will also debut in the new Nintendo Switch game. Ice Pikmin will allow players to freeze bodies of water to allow crossing, while Glow Pikmin will appear during night expeditions. In the first three Pikmin games, players were unable to explore areas at night, but that will change with Pikmin 4.

Historically, Pikmin has been a smaller franchise for Nintendo, but Pikmin 4 has been getting a big push ahead of the game's release. Nintendo's first-party games have sold incredibly well on Switch, and Pikmin 4 will be the first wholly-new Pikmin game to release on the system. Notably, the first three games in the series debuted on GameCube and Wii U, two systems that did not sell very well generally. As such, it will be interesting to see whether Pikmin 4 finds a bigger audience on Switch. That's been the case for Nintendo games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which far outperformed any previous game in the series. With Pikmin 4 set to release on July 21st, we shouldn't have to wait much longer to find out!

Are you looking forward to Pikmin 4? Do you plan on snagging either of these rewards? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!