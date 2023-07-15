New Nintendo Switch Game Rated Third Best Game of 2023 With 94 on Metacritic

The three highest rated games of 2023, according to Metacritic, are not just Nintendo Switch games, but Nintendo Switch exclusives. All three games can only be played by those who own either a Nintendo Switch, a Nintendo Switch Lite, or a Nintendo Switch OLED. The top dog of these three games is The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The second place of these games is Metroid Prime Remastered with a 94 on Metacritic. Neither of these two games being at the top of the Metacritic 2023 chart surprises anyone. What's surprising is that the third highest rated game of 2023 is Jack Jeanne, which also, at the moment of writing this, has a 94 on Metacritic.

If you've never heard of this game, you're not alone. It's flown under the radar of just about everyone, and that's probably because it's a visual novel. Developed by a studio named Broccoli and published by Aksys Games, it came out on June 15, and apparently it's pretty good as it has a 94 on Metacritic, with more than one review giving the game a perfect score.

"Kisa is about to abandon her dream of becoming an actor when she is given the opportunity to enroll at the prestigious Univeil Drama School," reads an official blurb about the game. "She is granted admission with two conditions: be chosen as the lead in the final performance and hide her identity as a girl! Competition at the school is fierce and the rivalry is real! Will Kisa be able to forge powerful bonds with her all-male classmates while competing against them for key roles? Will she be cast in the lead role in the final performance at the end of the year all while keeping her secret?"

To cop the game on Nintendo Switch -- which is the only way to buy it right now -- you will need to fork over $49.99 and 6.1 GB of space on your hard drive. For this, you get a game that is roughly 20 to 60 hours, depending on factors such as your playstyle. In other words, it'spretty long, like many visual novel games.

