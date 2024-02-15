Nintendo Game Boy Game Now Has a PS5 Remaster

A remaster of a Nintendo Game Boy from 1992 has a remaster, and this remaster is now available on both PS5 and PS4. 1992 was a year the world was treated to games like Mortal Kombat, Street Fighter II, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Final Fantasy V, Super Mario Kart, Dragon Quest V, Streets of Rage II, Alone in the Dark, Indiana Jones and the Fate of the Atlantis, The Summoning, and Wolfenstein 3D. Console gaming, and the industry as we understand it today, was very much still in its infancy stage. The hobby was also far less popular back then. As a result, there are many games from this era that many not only have never played, but never heard of, such as Nintendo Game Boy game Trip World from Sunsoft.

While many never played the original back in 1992, they now have the chance to play the remaster, which has been out on Nintendo Switch since November, and is now available on PS4 and PS5 as well. The remaster is also coming to PC and the original Nintendo Game Boy as well, though these versions don't have a release date.

For the longest time, this game was lost to time until it resurfaced via the Nintendo 3DS Virtual Console in 2011. It went another 12 years before popping up again with this remaster -- called Trip World DX -- which has been done by Limited Run Games in collaboration with Sunsoft.

"Travel across four fantastic lands and Mount Dubious in Trip World DX," reads an official description of the remaster. "Our hero Yakopoo's adventure begins when the Maita flower, a symbol of world peace and happiness, is stolen, throwing Trip World into chaos! Fly through the air, traverse over the land, and swim through the water, collecting special items to help you find the flower and restore Trip World. Use Yakopoo's shapeshifting powers to save Trip World from darkness! Race across the ground as a ball. Grow a tail to hit enemies-or a flower to make your enemies friendly!"

The game's official description continues: "This new version collects the classic handheld adventure Trip World in its original form, as well as the brand new COLOR version bringing all new life to the world of YAKOPOO! Discover how the game was made and all new secrets in the museum mode including development documents and video interviews, or go listen to one of the greatest game soundtracks ever made in the music player!"

If you decide to check out the game on PS4 or PS5, you will need to fork over $19.99 to the PlayStation Store. For this, you get a game that is about an hour long, though obviously many will replay it more than once, as you do with classic games from yesteryear.