One of the Best Nintendo Switch Games Ever Released Is Only $1.99

One of the best games available on the Nintendo Switch is available for only $1.99. Normally, the game in question costs $19.99, so this represents a savings of 90 percent for Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED users. Better yet, the game's predecessor, which normally costs $9.99, has been discounted 80 percent, which means it is also available for $1.99. In other words, for the price of just $4 you can play two all-time great games on Nintendo Switch, courtesy of a new Nintendo eShop sale.

The game in question hails from 2016, a year where it was the second highest-rated game of the year, behind only Uncharted 4: A Thief's End. As you would expect, it was nominated for Game of the Year at The Game Awards that year, among other categories. At the show, it walked away with two awards: Best Art Direction and Best Independent Game. At the DICE Awards, it won D.I.C.E. Sprite Award, Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction, and Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction. Its many awards and its 93 on Metacritic are a testament to its quality, which is very high. If you haven't connected the dots yet the mystery game is Inside. The other game is its predecessor, Limbo, another critically-acclaimed and award-winning game, but from 2010.

If you are unfamiliar with Inside, it was developed and published by independent Danish studio Playdead, who has yet to ship a game since releasing Inside. It was notably the studio's sophomore effort following 2010's Inside. When it was first released in the summer of 2016, it was an Xbox One exclusive, but that same year it came to PC and PS4. Since then, it has also come to mobile devices, Nintendo Switch, and Mac.

"Hunted and alone, a boy finds himself drawn into the center of a dark project," reads an official blurb about the game. "Try Playdead's award-winning indie adventure game. INSIDE is a dark, narrative-driven platformer combining intense action with challenging puzzles. It has been critically acclaimed for its moody art style, ambient soundtrack and unsettling atmosphere."

If you decide to check out Inside via this Nintendo Switch sale, you can expect a relatively short game that is three or four hours long. Meanwhile, in addition to $1.99, you will need to fork over 1.5 GB of space to download the game. All of that said, you will need to do this before February 26, when this special price point will expire.