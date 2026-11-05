Nintendo GameCube Exclusive Releases on PS5 to 98/100 Rating

A Nintendo GameCube exclusive game has been released on PS5 — via a remaster, and courtesy of Atari — and PlayStation fans are loving it. We know this because the GameCube remaster has a 4.88 out of 5 stars on the PlayStation Store, after 900 user reviews. On a 100-point scale, this is a score of 98 out of 100. And it’s the result of 94% of PS5 user reviews rating the nostalgic game a perfect 5/5 stars. 4/5 stars comes next with 3% of the share, and all other scores have 1% of the share each. Of course, nostalgia is typically received very well, but the game in question was actually never released on a PlayStation platform before this, so it’s debatable how much nostalgia is involved here.

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In addition to word that a sequel to a 24-year-old Nintendo GameCube game is happening, GameCube nostalgics now have the new release of Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters Melee Remastered, which, as the name suggests, is a remaster of Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters Melee. For those who do not recognize this name, it is a 2002 release from developer Pipeworks Software and publisher Infogrames. At release, it was a Nintendo GameCube exclusive game, though it eventually came to the original Xbox the following year. Meanwhile, alongside the original, there was a companion game released on the Nintendo Game Boy Advance called Godzilla: Domination.

Upon release, the GameCube fighting game earned a 73 on Metacritic, which is a decent score, but not a great score. If anything, it is slightly underwhelming. It sold well, though, becoming a bit of a cult classic. Hence why it got two sequels: Godzilla: Save the Earth in 2004 and Godzilla: Unleashed in 2007, and hence why it got a remaster over two decades later. And this remaster is not earning very strong user reviews; it’s actually landed better with critics, earning a 75 on Metacritic. It’s not often a remaster outscores the original game. Usually, it is the opposite.

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An Old-School 2000s Fighting Game

Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters Melee Remastered brings back 2000s over-the-top fighting games, which don’t really exist anymore. It is an arena fighter featuring cinematic kaiju vs. kaiju battles through familiar cities from around the world, Monster Island, and the alien Mothership. In it, you choose your monster and battle it in both day and night battles against the CPU or other players via both local co-op and new online multiplayer.

As for the remaster, it most notably enhances the game’s visuals and gives it the more cinematic experience the original intended but struggled to provide due to technological restraints. It has new gameplay updates and quality-of-life improvements, including an improved unlock system, which tackles a major critique of the original game.

That said, those who want to check out this nostalgic classic for the first time or revisit it for some potent nostalgia, you will need both $30 to purchase it from the PlayStation Store and PlayStation Plus if you want to play online.