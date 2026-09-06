Nintendo GameCube Launch Game Reportedly Returning With Nintendo Switch 2 Sequel

A Nintendo series that debuted as a Nintendo GameCube launch game is reportedly returning with a new Nintendo Switch 2 sequel, and it sounds like it may be coming soon. The new report comes the way of NecroFelipe, a Nintendo leaker with a mixed track record, but who has had undeniable leaks in the past.

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Whether the game will be revealed at the upcoming Nintendo Direct or not remains to be seen, but according to the aforementioned leaker, not only is Luigi’s Mansion 4 in the works, but it’s set to release fairly soon. To this end, the leaker claims: “the fourth game shouldn’t take long to come out.” This is obviously a bit vague, but if this is true, if the game exists and isn’t very far away, then this September 9 Nintendo Direct is almost certainly going to be when it is revealed.

Quietly One of Nintendo’s Great Series

Luigi’s Mansion, as a series, debuted back in 2001 as a Nintendo GameCube launch game. This notably made it the first Mario game to be released on the console. Upon release, it earned a 78 on Metacritic, which is a solid score, but a bit low by the lofty standards of Nintendo. That said, it ended up being the 5th best-selling GameCube game of all time, so this score didn’t seem to matter much. It only sold between 3 and 4 million copies, but that was a great return on the GameCube, which itself didn’t sell very many units.

Despite the success, fans of the game had to wait 12 years for a sequel, which arrived in 2013 as a Nintendo 3DS exclusive. This game was Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon. And it was better than its predecessor by every relevant measure. To this end, it earned an 86 on Metacritic and sold 6 to 7 million units, making it one of the best-selling Nintendo 3DS games. Six years later, the third and most recent game in the series, Luigi’s Mansion 3, was released on the Nintendo Switch. This third installment earned an 86 on Metacritic and sold between 14 and 15 million copies. In other words, the most successful game in the series and one of the best-selling games of its year.

All of this is to point out that the series has been trending upward throughout its entire existence, and Mario is a cornerstone of the Nintendo portfolio. This includes its spin-offs. In other words, it was never a matter of if, but when Luigi’s Mansion 4 would happen. And the answer to this is apparently very soon.

All of that said, remember to take this unofficial information with a grain of salt. Meanwhile, according to the same leaker, a new Super Smash Bros. game and a new Nintendogs game are also in the works and could be revealed soon.