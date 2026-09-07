Nintendo Reportedly Making Sequel to GameCube Game Fans Have Waited 24 Years For

Nintendo is reportedly making a sequel to a GameCube game for the Nintendo Switch 2 that fans have waited 24 years for. Those whose favorite Nintendo nostalgia is GameCube nostalgia are set to feast in 2027. For one, it looks like a new Luigi’s Mansion — a series that got its start at the launch of the GameCube — is releasing next year on the Switch 2. It won’t be the only GameCube game returning next year, or at least this is what a new report alleges. Where Luigi’s Mansion 4 is predictable, though, the return of this series is less so.

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The new report comes the way of Malo932, a Nintendo leaker known for a variety of Nintendo leaks over the past year or so, including being the first to leak this week’s new Nintendo Direct, which may be poised to reveal the long-awaited new 3D Mario game. And it may be the venue for the reveal of a new Star Fox Adventures game. The aforementioned leaker doesn’t commit to a new Star Fox Adventures being revealed at said Nintendo Direct, but notes it’s releasing this year. The timing of this, and the timing of the release itself, is what points to it being revealed at the Nintendo Direct on September 9.

A GameCube Game Sometimes Forgotten

There have been rumblings of a new Star Fox Adventures game over the course of the year, but nothing very concrete, and nothing dating it for 2027. With the recent remake of Star Fox 64 and Fox McCloud getting a role in the new Super Mario movie, it’s not surprising to hear that Nintendo’s investment in the series may be bigger than a single remake. That said, if you took anyone at the start of the Nintendo Switch 2 generation and told them they’d be getting a new Star Fox Adventures game, they probably wouldn’t have believed you.

For those unfamiliar with the game, it is a 2002 action-adventure game for the GameCube from developer Rare. Notably, it’s Rare’s only GameCube game and its final game with Nintendo, because a day after its release, the studio was acquired by Xbox.

As for the game, it is set eight years after the events of Star Fox 64. That said, it’s a much different game than Star Fox 64 and other games in the series, with mostly on-foot exploration, a larger interconnected world, melee combat, and a much slower pace.

Upon release, it earned an 82 on Metacritic and sold 1.2 million copies, which may not seem very good, but the install base of the GameCube was small. To this end, on GameCube, this was a solid return.

All of that said, take this new information with a grain of salt. Nothing here is official information. It is all unofficial information that is also subject to change.