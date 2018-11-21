Nintendo Investigating President of Russian Division Over Questionable Behavior

If you’re the head of a video game company, you have to act with a certain sense of decorum and decency. Otherwise, if you have outbursts or, to put it lightly, just plain act like an ass, then chances are you could leave a bad representation of your company.

Case in point, Yasha Haddaji, who serves as the president of the Russian division of Nintendo. Back in July 2017, he hosted a live stream that revolved around Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, just a couple of months outside its initial release for Nintendo Switch.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What should’ve been a fun and engaging stream turned into something mega-awkward, as Haddaji felt that it wasn’t properly being promoted online. As a result, he became angry; and if you watch the video above, you can actually hear him cursing and stomping around.

The video was removed from Nintendo’s social channels following its live airing. But as you can see, it’s still making the rounds on various social channels; and many Russian fans are concerned. In fact, some feel that Haddaji’s decision making is affecting business, including the sales of the recently released Pokemon Let’s Go games for Switch.

As a result, it looks like Nintendo itself is finally looking into the matter, and has launched an investigation. You can see their official statement from Eurogamer below.

“We are aware of a video uploaded to YouTube recently in which Nintendo Russia’s General Manager, Yasha Haddaji, is seen losing his temper during an altercation with an external vendor in charge of a Mario Kart livestream. Mr Haddaji’s conduct and choice of words are most certainly not in line with our company values.

“We are also aware of further allegations that have appeared in the wake of this video and are now running a thorough investigation. We take these matters extremely seriously and will not comment further while we are running our investigation.”

For the time being, Haddaji continues to be in charge. However, if this holds up — and it most likely will — he’s likely to be replaced. When that’ll be depends on how expediently Nintendo handles this investigation. We’ll see what happens over the next few months.

But, again, if you’re hosting a livestream, don’t lose your cool — especially if you’re head of the company for that division.

(Hat tip to Nintendo Everything for the scoop!)