Nintendo Labo Free Interactive Workshops Announced

Earlier this year, Nintendo launched its ambitious line of Labo toys, where players can create unique interactive experiences using build-it-yourself cardboard creations. It’s gotten good reception thus far, but not everyone has an idea of what it’s about. And that’s something the publisher is looking to change.

On the eve of its new Vehicle Kit arriving next month, Nintendo has announced that it is launching a series of free interactive workshops across the U.S. that will introduce young players to the Labo line-up. With it, kids will be able to build what they want and then interact with the Nintendo Switch game in a number of ways, in a family friendly environment.

There are only a handful of locations that will be getting the workshops, including the following:

Phoenix, Arizona

Knoxville, Tennessee

Orange County, California

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Baltimore, Maryland

Charlotte, North Carolina

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Savannah, Georgia

Denver, Colorado

Seattle, Washington

The workshops are meant for children between the ages of 9 and 12, and admission is free.

However, it doesn’t look like the workshops have set dates yet. The official page is here and didn’t divulge details as to when they’ll take place. But Nintendo should be updating this shortly, and we wouldn’t be surprised if they happen around the same time that the Vehicle Kit makes its way to stores on September 14.

Here’s the official description of the workshop, straight from Nintendo:

“To give some of Nintendo’s younger fans a safe family-friendly space to experiment with the magic of Nintendo Labo, Nintendo is hosting a series of workshops all across the country that encourages kids to let their DIY talents run wild. This is a fully-interactive 60-minutes workshop that allows kids from the ages of 9-12 to build, customize, and experiment with the Toy-Con RC Car, as an introduction to the world of Nintendo Labo.”

Once we get more information on when the workshops will officially take place, we’ll let you know. In the meantime, this sounds like an ideal move to get more people involved with the Labo. Hopefully we’ll see even more kits and games introduced for it.

Nintendo Labo is available now for Nintendo Switch with a number of kits.