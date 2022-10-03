Nintendo Officially Launches Nintendo Pictures

Nintendo has officially launched Nintendo Pictures, a new wholly owned subsidiary that will "focus on the development of visual content utilizing Nintendo IP." Previously named Dynamo Pictures, the acquisition of the animation studio and plan for its future was initially announced by Nintendo earlier this year, and it would seem that it has now closed.

The new Nintendo subsidiary now has its own corporate website and logo as well as some brief information about what Nintendo Pictures is about. While the impulse for most might be to assume that Nintendo Pictures will work on animation for, say, movies or television, the company previously provided CG animation for video games as well. Additionally, that "development of visual content utilizing Nintendo IP" purpose as initially outlined is extremely broad.

Dynamo Pictures, as it was previously known, notably produced CG animation for anime like Yuri on Ice in addition to shorts for the Pikmin franchise as well as movies like Earwig and the Witch. While it had previously done a little bit of everything for just about everyone, the only certain thing about the animation studio's future seems to be that it will be for Nintendo properties going forward.

It's worth noting that, at least currently, the only high-profile Nintendo animation project is the upcoming Mario movie made by Illumination. The first real teaser trailer for the project is set to debut during New York Comic Con later this week on October 6th. The movie has a high-profile voice cast with Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, and more.

As noted above, Dynamo Pictures is now officially Nintendo Pictures. Exactly what the new Nintendo subsidiary might be working on is unclear, but it certainly looks as if more Nintendo animated projects are on the way. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Nintendo in general right here.

What do you think about Nintendo now having its own animation studio? What sort of projects would you like to see Nintendo Pictures involved in? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things animation and gaming!

[H/T Nintendo Everything]