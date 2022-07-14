Nintendo Announces "Nintendo Pictures," Plans to Adapt IPs

Nintendo announced its intentions this week to fully acquire Dynamo Pictures, a CG animation company that's worked on all sorts of different productions and properties in the past. After acquiring 100% of the company, Nintendo plans to convert Dynamo Pictures into "Nintendo Pictures" so that it can then focus on creating content derived from Nintendo's various IPs. No specific plans or properties as far as animated adaptations go were teased or announced at the time Nintendo confirmed its acquisition plans, however.

This acquisition is set to go through on October 3rd barring any setbacks, Nintendo announced in its documents related to the acquisition of Dynamo Pictures. Once the deal is done, Nintendo confirmed "the company name Dynamo Pictures is expected to be changed to 'Nintendo Pictures Co., Ltd.' To focus on development of visual content utilizing Nintendo IP."

Looking at the Dynamo Pictures site, you'll see all sorts of properties the company has worked on in the via CG animation and motion capture work. Ghost in the Shell, PlayStation, the Studio Ghibli movie Earwig and the Witch, NieR Replicant, Mega Man, Death Stranding, and the Resident Evil franchise are just a few properties and companies the studio has worked with over the years.

Nintendo itself seems to have growing ambitions for adaptations animated or otherwise, so it make sense that the company would look to acquire another that specializes in that sort of thing. Detective Pikachu, for example, was widely regarded as a successful blending of live-action and animation with many hoping for a sequel to follow it. There's also the new Mario movie starring Chris Pratt that's in the works.

Of course, Nintendo isn't the only gaming company looking to adapt its IPs into whatever may come of this new Dynamo Pictures deal. PlayStation is pursuing such adaptations, too, through the creation of things like the PlayStation Productions branch of Sony that's already led to several projects either announced or in the works.

Nintendo's acquisition of the company should go through fully later this year, so expect to hopefully see some more adaptation announcements related to this shared after that happens.