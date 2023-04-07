Super Mario Bros. Movie Teaser Trailer Reveal Date Announced

The first teaser trailer for the upcoming Super Mario Bros. movie finally has a reveal date. Last year, Nintendo announced that actors and actresses such as Chris Pring, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, and Seth Rogen would end up appearing in the upcoming Mario film. And while we have yet to see any actual footage from the highly-anticipated 2023 animated movie, this will now be changing in just a couple of short weeks.

Announced by New York Comic Con today, the upcoming event revealed that the first teaser trailer for the Super Mario Bros. film will be shown off at this year's convention. The trailer is specifically slated to release two weeks from today on Thursday, October 6th, at 4:00 PM ET/1:00 PM PT. Further details on how long the trailer will be or what it will showcase wasn't given, but this announcement on its own has already proven to be greatly exciting to a number of fans.

Join us October 6th at 4pm ET for the teaser trailer premiere of Nintendo & Illumination’s upcoming Super Mario Bros. film, releasing April 7, 2023. pic.twitter.com/1jEFnlvCnU — New York Comic Con (@NY_Comic_Con) September 22, 2022

Likely the most-anticipated thing about this teaser trailer for the Super Mario Bros. movie is that it might finally give us an idea of what many of the film's cast will sound like when it comes to playing these iconic Nintendo characters. Chris Pratt, in particular, has teased that his own rendition of Mario will be quite different from what fans have seen in the video games. In addition to simply hearing these voices, it seems likely that we'll also learn what the movie's official title is as Nintendo and Illumination Entertainment have only broadly referred to it as the "Super Mario Bros. movie" for the time being.

For now, the only thing we know with absolute certainty about the Mario movie is that it's slated to release in theaters next year on April 7, 2023. When more information ends up coming about from this new trailer, we'll be sure to update you here on ComicBook.com.

Are you excited that we'll finally be getting a look at the Mario movie in early October? And how much are you expecting this teaser trailer to reveal? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.