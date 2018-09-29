Nintendo Teases ‘Pokemon: Let’s Go’ Event

Nintendo is teasing a Pokemon: Let’s Go event that’s happening soon in Los Angeles, one that involves trucks decorated to represent each version of the game.

The Nintendo of America Twitter account shared a tweet on Friday that said the Pokemon: Let’s Go event would be starting sometime on Saturday morning in Los Angeles. Several images were also shared that showed two different trucks, one geared towards the Pikachu version of the game and the other for the counterpart, Eevee. The front of both of the trucks were shown along with the sides that were all decorated with Pikachu and Eevee images and colors to promote the upcoming Pokemon games.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Pikachu and Eevee have been spotted in Los Angeles and are preparing for something exciting on Saturday morning! Whether you’re #TeamPikachu or #TeamEevee, you won’t want to miss this. Keep an eye out for more information and how you can join in on all the fun! #PokemonLetsGo pic.twitter.com/xsCEYx13Fb — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 28, 2018

While Nintendo hasn’t yet revealed what the event will involve, though it shouldn’t be too long before it does so, one of the most likely theories is that the trucks are carrying a mobile version of the games’ demos. Neither edition of Pokemon: Let’s Go is out until November 16th, but Nintendo has offered people more than one chance to play the games ahead of their release. Both versions of the game were among Nintendo’s selection of games it brought to E3 for attendees to demo, a game that people spent hours waiting in line just to play.

Another demo was present during the 2018 Pokemon World Championships where competitive Pokemon players converged in Nashville, Tennessee, to compete in various games. With the demo able to be housed in different events, it’s not a stretch to imagine that Nintendo could also toss the games in their own trucks and take them to Los Angeles for people to play.

Whether this is an impromptu demo experience for people in Los Angeles or part of a larger event overall remains to be seen though as Nintendo hasn’t shared any more information on what to expect from the Pokemon: Let’s Go promotion. More details should be shared at some point on Saturday either leading up to or during the event though to reveal Nintendo has planned for Los Angeles.

Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Let’s Go, Eevee! release for the Nintendo Switch on November 16th.