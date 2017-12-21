Nintendo Power Makes Its Triumphant Return As A Podcast

It wasn’t too long ago that Nintendo put an end to its long-running Nintendo Power publication, which was devoted to all things gaming for the company and its third-party publishers. But fret not – it’s made a comeback, just in time for Christmas.

Granted, not in the form of a publication – what we wouldn’t give to see that return to shelves. But instead, we’ve got a Nintendo Power Podcast, which promises to go in-depth with some of the company’s best games, as well as what’s to come in 2018. The first episode just went live on SoundCloud, and it’s chock full of Nintendo goodness.

The description for the episode is as follows:

“In this debut episode of Nintendo Power Podcast, host Chris Slate looks back at the Nintendo Switch system in 2017 with Kit Ellis, co-host of Nintendo Minute, and Damon Baker from Publisher and Developer Relations at Nintendo of America.

Chris then discusses the development of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild with the game’s producer, Mr. Eiji Aonuma, and director, Mr. Hidemaro Fujibayashi.”

The team talks about a number of topics, including third-party and indie games, the company’s showcase at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, and even Super Mario Odyssey. There’s also a Warp Zone quiz if you want to test your Nintendo knowledge, and plenty of Zelda stories.

It’s unknown just how often we’ll see these episodes come up from Nintendo – they could be weekly, they could be monthly – but it certainly beats nothing. And it gives Nintendo Power a little lasting value on the market, even if the magazine has gone the way of the dodo.

We’ve embedded the full episode below, so give it a listen! (And, Nintendo Power team, how about an episode devoted to Bayonetta? Hmmmm?)