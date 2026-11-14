Nintendo Warns Switch and Switch 2 Users to Make Account Change Before 2027

Nintendo has issued a warning to both Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 users, urging them to make an account change, if necessary, before 2027, or they could end up temporarily locked out of their account and dealing with Nintendo Support to kick off the new year. The warning isn’t relevant for most users, but the ones it does cover will want to take action sooner rather than later.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Issuing a new update via its official website, Nintendo has specifically alerted every Switch and Switch 2 user that it is ending Google and Apple account linking to Nintendo accounts. It doesn’t divulge why it’s making this change, but as a result, starting on January 26, 2027, it will no longer be possible to link a Google or Apple account to your Nintendo account.

Don’t Get Locked Out of Your Nintendo Account

What does this mean? Well, it means you won’t be able to use a Google or Apple account to sign in to a Nintendo account. You also won’t be able to create a new Nintendo account using a Google or Apple account, though this is less relevant and pressing. What’s more pressing is that anyone who signs in this way, who doesn’t have a Nintendo Account password set up before this deadline, will be locked out of their account and will have to rely on Nintendo Support to get back into it, which is tedious and unreliable. Nintendo also notes that the My Nintendo Platinum Points mission to link your Google account to your Nintendo account will also be discontinued. Meanwhile, if you use a traditional email and password, you have nothing to worry about.

So, unless you click on the Apple or Google logo to log in, you have nothing to worry about. If you do this, you will want to make sure you have a Nintendo Account password that works, or you will not be able to log in starting on January 26. That said, Nintendo does note this date is subject to change.

Nintendo not only doesn’t divulge why this is happening, but it doesn’t reveal any insight into how many users this is going to impact. No doubt there will be users who never saw this, and thus come January 26, will be very confused and frustrated. That’s not really Nintendo’s fault, but it hasn’t done a great job of proliferating this announcement and the pending deadline, unlike its Black Friday deals, which it has made sure everyone knows about.

At the moment of publishing, there’s been no communication from Nintendo beyond the sole post on its website. We do not expect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly.