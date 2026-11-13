Nintendo Announces Black Friday Deals, Including Savings On Switch 2 Bundles

With the busiest shopping day of the season just two weeks away, retailers are beginning to reveal their big Black Friday plans. Walmart’s already announced several early deals on highly sought-after tech, toys, and video games, and now Nintendo is getting in on the price-slashing action.

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Still riding high off the successful launch of the critically acclaimed The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake, the iconic game- and console-maker is looking to keep the momentum going by recruiting more even Mario, Kirby, and Metroid fans with its Black Friday bargains.

First up, budget-conscious gamers who’ve been on the fence about buying a Nintendo Switch 2 may finally be persuaded to pick one up thanks to a $50 price reduction. Specifically, the console’s Mario Kart World bundle – which also includes a 3-month Nintendo Switch Online membership – will be available for $499.99.

A second Switch 2 bundle, packaged with the recently released Nintendo Switch Resort, will also be available for $529.99. Reflecting nearly $28 in savings, this alternative option also includes the 3-month Nintendo Switch Online membership. These hardware deals will run from November 22nd through December 5th, and will be available at select retailers – including Amazon, Best Buy, Target, Walmart, and GameStop – as well as Nintendo’s New York and San Francisco stores and its official website.

Switch and Switch 2 owners looking to give their libraries a boost also have plenty of wallet-friendly offers to look forward to. Those seeking savings on first-party physical games can score $20 off both systems’ versions of Super Mario Party Jamboree and Metroid 4: Beyond, as well as the Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 collection. Switch 2 exclusives Donkey Kong Bananza and Kirby Air Riders are offered at the same discount.

These physical game deals run on slightly different dates than the console sales, though, with the above titles reduced November 22nd through November 29th at the same participating online and brick-and-mortar retailers. That said, the digital versions of these same games will benefit from a lengthier Black Friday offer. Over at Nintendo’s website, as well as the Nintendo eShop and app, you can score the aforementioned titles – albeit in their non-physical formats – for $20 off starting November 19th and running through December 2nd.

While you’ll likely need to wait until next year’s holiday shopping season to score a discount on recent fan-favorite Ocarina of Time, Nintendo’s still offering solid deals on some of its most popular first-party games, as well as on its Switch 2 hardware.