7 Game Boy Games Releasing in New Collection This December

Seven different Nintendo Game Boy games — including Game Boy, Game Boy Color, and Game Boy Advance games — are releasing on PC this December following a release in 2020 via the Nintendo Switch. Unfortunately, for those in the United States, Europe, and everywhere that isn’t Japan, the collection is going to be in Japanese only. In other words, it will be available globally via Steam, but you will need to know Japanese to play it. This isn’t too surprising considering this is exactly what happened with the 2020 Switch release, which never came West and still hasn’t.

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More precisely, Japanese developer Success Corporation and publisher Imagineer have announced they will combine and release Medabots Classics Plus for PC sometime in December of this year. The collection will set back PC users 5,478 yen. Meanwhile, it will be available in two versions: Kabuto Ver. and Kuwagata Ver. The collection includes eight Medabots games from the past, including five numbered releases.

The collection is hailed as the “definitive series collection” and features each game in its original glory, but modernized with some quality-of-life features such as save and load points, a skip feature, and a high-speed mode. Additionally, online battles have been added, as well as parts trading between the aforementioned versions.

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All 8 Games Included

For those curious in the collection, it comes with the following games: 1997 Game Boy game Medabots, 1999 Game Boy Color game Medabots 2, 2000’s Medabots 3 for Game Boy Color, 2001’s Medabots 4 for Game Boy Color, 2001’s Medabots 5: Susutake Mura no Tenkousei for Game Boy Color, 2001’s Medabots Navi for Game Boy Advance, 2002 game Medabots G for Game Boy Advance, and lastly, 2002’s Game Boy Advance game Medabots Two: Core. All of these games are RPGs minus Medabots G, which is classified as an action game. You could also get more specific with Medabots Navi and note it’s a strategy RPG rather than a mere RPG.

For those unfamiliar with Medabots, it may be because you don’t live in Japan, as it hasn’t had much of a footprint outside of Japan, where it has largely been Nintendo exclusive through the years, between Game Boy, GameCube, the DS, and the 3DS. Since the 3DS, though, it’s largely been dormant. To date, only a few games in the series have come West. That said, it is, or at least was, popular in Japan, branching out into an anime TV series and getting a manga adaptation as well.

Meanwhile, if this Game Boy nostalgia isn’t to your liking, the good news is there’s more and more Game Boy nostalgia arriving due to increasing demand. To this end, a Nintendo Game Boy Color series is set to return in 2027 with a new game. Meanwhile, an original Game Boy game is getting a new remake exclusively on Nintendo Switch.