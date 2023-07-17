Nintendo Switch 2 Could See a Big Change Thanks to New Law

The Nintendo Switch has been on the market for more than six years, and while a successor has not been officially announced, a new Nintendo console is very likely within the next few years. When it does release, it’s possible it could be impacted by a new regulation adopted by the Council of the European Union. Announced last week, the EU is seeking “to promote a circular economy by regulating batteries throughout their life cycle” in several ways. One of these methods is a requirement that “by 2027 portable batteries incorporated into appliances should be removable and replaceable by the end-user.”

Gaming outlet Overkill spoke to a source for the EU, who confirmed that “the batteries of gaming handhelds are covered by the batteries and waste batteries regulation.” Essentially, this means that the next Nintendo handheld, or a follow-up to the Steam Deck, would have to make it easier for users to remove and replace the system’s battery. To meet the criteria, companies like Nintendo would have to make it so that batteries could be “removed from a product with the use of commercially available tools,without requiring the use of specialised tools, unless provided free ofcharge with the product.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The goal of this regulation is to lessen the carbon footprint of the EU, encouraging the reuse and recycling of batteries. If the Nintendo Switch 2 were to release prior to 2027 (which seems likely anyway), it’s possible the company could avoid the regulation for a bit. As Overkill notes, the regulation will likely see a significant backlash from the tech industry as a whole, most notably from smart phone manufacturers, so it’s difficult to say how this will all play out.

For now, Nintendo fans will just have to wait and see what happens! The Switch’s popularity has left fans guessing for years now when the company’s next system might arrive, and Nintendo seems to be in no rush to make any kind of announcement.

Do you think the Nintendo Switch 2 will end up with an easily replaceable battery? Is that the type of change you’d like to see? Let us knowin the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!

[H/T: Kotaku]