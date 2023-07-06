Nintendo Switch Sees Huge Console Sales Spike in June

The Nintendo Switch has been available since 2017, but the console continues to perform incredibly well after more than six years on the market. According to reporting from Japanese outlet Nikkei (via @Stealth40k), the system had its best June ever in Japan, with 380,000 consoles sold. That number is 68% higher than June 2022. It's unusual for a system to continue selling this well so many years after release, but sales were likely buoyed by May's release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The Breath of the Wild sequel has sold incredibly well so far, and positive word-of-mouth likely helped Switch even more in the month of June.

After so many years on the market, many Nintendo fans are wondering when the successor to the Switch will be announced. Nintendo has kept very quiet about its next video game console, leaving many to speculate if we could see something in 2024. At this time, the only thing we know for sure is that the system will carry over current Nintendo Accounts, which should make it easier for existing users to move to the next platform. Fans are hoping that the system will be backwards compatible with the current Switch library, but there's simply no way of knowing if that will be the case.

While Tears of the Kingdom is Nintendo's biggest release for the year, a Nintendo Direct presentation last month revealed that the company still has a lot coming out over the next few months. Switch's first-party line-up for the rest of the year includes titles like Pikmin 4, Super Mario Wonder, Detective Pikachu Returns, and Super Mario RPG. Games like Splatoon 3, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Pokemon Scarlet and Violet also have DLC on the way this year. All of this should give Switch users plenty to look forward to throughout 2023, which is good news for longtime owners, as well as those that just recently purchased the system!

