Nintendo Switch 2 Users Can Now Get Game of the Year Winner for Free

Nintendo Switch 2 users can get a former Game of the Year winner for free with a new trick, but it won’t be easy. This is on top of a new free Super Mario download released this week. This Mario freebie requires a Nintendo Switch Online subscription, while this free game download requires nothing but some effort. As for the game, it’s Hazelight Studios and EA’s It Takes Two, the Game of the Year winner of 2021. This game recently came to the Nintendo Switch 2, and it actually has a free upgrade for pre-existing owners. For those who didn’t buy the game on Nintendo Switch, though, there is a way to get your own free copy.

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Those interested, as popular X account Wario64 notes, will need to either borrow a physical copy from a friend or, as you may know, many libraries rent out video games with a library card. In other words, the other option is tracking down a library renting out It Takes Two on Nintendo Switch. This shouldn’t be too hard, as the game was very popular and is Library-friendly.

With a physical copy and the game updated to version 1.0.4, open the game and then select “Play Online.” From here, the game will connect to the EA server. After it does, exit the Nintendo Account Information screen, which you will be redirected to, by pressing Cancel. If done correctly, this spawns the following error code: 401-2710. At this point, press the “Y” button, then select the same user you started the game with. Then go to the eShop and claim your free copy.

You could also achieve this through a rental, with companies like GameStop offering rentals for the Nintendo Switch 1 version. None of this is how the upgrade should work, but the actual upgrade path doesn’t currently work- only this workaround. The aforementioned developer is aware of all this and has confirmed it’s working on a fix. To this end, this little trick probably won’t work for long.

One of the Best Co-Op Games of the Generation

As for the game itself, for those who do not know, it is a co-op action-adventure game with some platforming. It is the sophomore effort from developer Hazelight Studios, which previously put out A Way Out and has since put out Split Fiction. It’s the studio’s best-known game to date, as well as director Josef Fares’ best-known game to date. In addition to these three games, Fares also directed Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, his debut release before founding Hazelight Studios.

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To this end, It Takes Two earned an 89 on Metacritic, won Game of the Year at The Game Awards, and has sold over 30 million copies to date, putting it in the Top 40 best-selling games of all time.