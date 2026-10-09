Nintendo Switch 2 Game of the Year Winner Free for Some Users

A former Game of the Year winner is free for some Nintendo Switch 2 users, courtesy of a free upgrade. This means those who own it on Nintendo Switch will get the new Nintendo Switch 2 version that is set to be released imminently, for free. As for the game, it’s the former 2021 Game of the Year winner, which is less impressive than winning most other years because 2021 was a light year in terms of top-tier video game releases, as is typical for the year following the start of a new console generation.

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Beating the likes of Deathloop, Metroid Dread, Psychonauts 2, Resident Evil Village, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, It Takes Two from developer Hazelight Studios and publisher EA won Game of the Year. Since then, the 89-rated game has sold over 30 million units, which ranks it among the best-selling games of all time. And on October 15, it will come to Nintendo Switch 2, costing $40 on the Nintendo eShop, unless you own a Switch copy. If you own a Switch copy, you will get a Switch 2 copy for free. Considering it has improved graphics and performance, it’s surprising EA is not, at the very least, charging an upgrade fee. Meanwhile, there are plenty of games that don’t even offer this, though there were recently three all in one day.

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One of the Best Co-Op Games Ever Made

It Takes Two is a co-op action-adventure game that must be played with another person, though buying one copy nets you two copies with the Friend’s Pass. It is the second game from Hazelight Studios, which previously put out A Way Out in 2018 and then followed up It Takes Two with Split Fiction in 2025. Meanwhile, the creator of all these games and the studio, Josef Fafes, also previously put out Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons in 2014 with a different team.

In the game, you and another player play the clashing couple of Cody and May, two humans on the verge of divorce, turned into dolls by a magic spell. The point of the game is to try to salvage this relationship, in addition to overturning the spell and getting back to their son. The story is pretty good, though not great. The star of the game is its co-op gameplay. To this end, it is one of the best co-op games ever made.

Of course, if you played it on Switch, there isn’t much reason to play it on Switch 2, as it’s not a game that lends itself to much replayability, unless you were planning to play it with a different partner this time. And of course, many buy games and then either never play them or never beat them. This upgrade is perfect for those in these categories as well.