Nintendo Switch Online Releases Free Super Mario Download

A new free Nintendo Switch Online download has been released for Halloween 2026, featuring Super Mario. As you may know, Nintendo seldom makes horror games, and really hasn’t made one since 2014, when it published Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water. Meanwhile, its best-known horror game is 2004’s Eternal Darkness. Given the reputation of its platform, it doesn’t seem interested in making horror games anymore, but it was barely ever interested in the first place to begin with. As a result, it doesn’t have many series that lend themselves to Halloween other than Luigi’s Mansion.

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Without the games to do it, Nintendo is getting in the Halloween spirit this year by releasing special and limited Nintendo Switch Online Halloween icons, featuring various Halloween designs for various Mario characters, including Mario himself, Luigi, Bowser, Bowser Jr., and Rosalina. This is in addition to recently making a 2023 game free to download.

The icons total eight and can be seen below. Each icon is available on My Nintendo, where it will cost 10 Platinum Points to redeem. If you want to get every single one, this will be 80 Platinum Points. While you need an active subscription to redeem the icons, you don’t need an active one to retain them. In other words, these are free to keep even if your subscription runs out. Meanwhile, some Nintendo Switch Online offers you need the Expansion Pack tier to redeem, but this is not one of these offers. These icons are free for all Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. Further, sometimes these offers are limited to Nintendo Switch 2, but again, this is not one of these offers. Both Nintendo Switch 2, and those still on the Nintendo Switch can Halloween-out their profiles.

Limited Time Only

Sometimes these icons come in waves, but there will only be one wave with these. In other words, the eight icons above are the only ones we will be getting, and you only have until November 1 to claim them.

As you can tell, there are some prominent characters missing, such as Yoshi, Wario, Waluigi, Toad, Donkey Kong, Diddy Kong, Daisy, Peach, and Koopa Troopa. Meanwhile, there are even some characters who would seem perfect for this missing, such as King Boo and Boo, and even Dry Bones and Shy Guy. That said, when you are limited to eight, lots are going to miss out.

For Nintendo Switch Online subscribers after something more substantial, there are three Game Boy Advance games being added. Beyond this, there isn’t much being done with the subscription service. And as it relates to Halloween specific, beyond this, best Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch fans can hope for is a horror game, or at least a Halloween-themed game, to be made the next free Nintendo Switch Online free trial later this month.