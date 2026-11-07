One of the Best Games of All Time Now Available on Nintendo Switch for $2.49

One of the best games of all time is now available on the Nintendo Switch for $2.49, courtesy of the Nintendo eShop. This is obviously the result of a sale on the eShop, and specifically the result of a 90 percent discount that is live until November 16. There’s not much of note coming to Nintendo Switch between now and the end of the year, which makes this deal all the more timely for those in need of something to play.

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Everyone with a Nintendo Switch 2 is currently playing The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake, but unfortunately, for those on the previous Nintendo console, it is not available on this Nintendo console. Nintendo Switch users have some alternatives between now and the end of the year, but for those who need something new to play and don’t have much change to spare, there are two options. There is a Square Enix sequel to a PS1 game currently available on Switch for $2 even. For $0.49 more, though, you can get Inside, one of the best games available on the Switch eShop.

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One of the All-Time Greats

For those unfamiliar with this release, Inside is a 2016 game from Danish studio Playdead. It is the sophomore release from the studio, which previously put out Limbo in 2010. Inside is a spiritual successor to Limbo, and in many ways, feels like the full vision of it. Despite both games being indie hits, Playdead has yet to capitalize by releasing a new game. 10 years later, Inside remains its latest release. The studio is working on a new game, but we haven’t heard a peep about it since 2021.

If Inside ends up being the studio’s final game, it went out with a bang. Upon release, it earned a 93 on Metacritic. Later in the year, it improved this with five nominations at The Game Awards, including a nomination for Game of the Year, two of which it won. To this end, it is often cited as one of the great games of all time, and perhaps the best puzzle platformer of all time outside of Portal 2.

While Inside is a 10-year-old game, it has aged better than just about every other 2016 game. It doesn’t feel out of place, 10 years later, for various reasons. If there is one thing that has aged, it is the fact that there have been many solid copycats since then that haven’t topped it, but have watered down the uniqueness it had in 2016 and eroded away some of its impressiveness.

As for the game itself, it is an atmospheric puzzle platformer where you play a young boy who is alone and being hunted, all while drawn into the center of a dark project. It’s a fairly simple game on some level, and also quite short at just a handful of hours long, but it’s also really good and worth playing in 2026 if you’ve never played it.