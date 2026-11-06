PS5 Exclusive Game Comes to Nintendo Switch 2 After Two Years and Millions of Copies Sold

A PS5 exclusive game has come to Nintendo Switch 2 after selling millions of copies, ending its PS5 console exclusivity after more than two years of being exclusive to the Sony console. The game in question was notably only on PS5 at launch in April 2024. Then, in June of 2025, it came to PC. And now, in November 2026, it’s come to another console platform, with this console platform being the Nintendo Switch 2. Unfortunately, for those on the previous Nintendo console, it has not come to the Nintendo Switch; only the Switch 2.

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For those who have not connected the dots, the game in question now available on the Nintendo Switch 2 is Stellar Blade from South Korean developer Shift Up. The Switch 2 port arrives ahead of the game’s sequel, Stellar Blade: Blood Rain, which currently does not have a release date but has been announced and is in active development.

Those on Nintendo Switch 2 interested in checking out the PS5 exclusive from 2024, you will need $60 to hand over for a copy, whether purchasing on the eShop or at retail. You will also need to clear 25.3 GB of space to download the game. In return, Nintendo Switch 2 users won’t just be getting the standard game, but the “Complete Edition,” which comes with the game’s two DLC releases: Stellar Blade x NieR: Automata and Stellar Blade x Goddess of Victory: Nikke.

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One of 2024’s Best Action Games

For those just learning about Stellar Blade, it is a stylish and fast-paced character action game where the future of humanity hangs by a thread after Earth has been devastated by mysterious and powerful creatures known as the Naytiba. As a result, humanity has fled to outer space and formed a Colony of survivors.

In this world, players play as Eve, a member of the 7th Airborne Squad, who has descended from the colony with the mission of reclaiming Earth and saving Humankind. What Eve finds, though, is that not everything is as it seems.

Those on Nintendo Switch 2 who pick up Stellar Blade, whether now or in the future, should expect somewhere between 20 and 40 hours, primarily depending on how much side content players get sidetracked with. Meanwhile, 100% completionists will need closer to 60 hours with the action game.

Stellar Blade notably has an 81 on Metacritic, which is a good score, but not quite a great score. That said, its user review marks across the Internet are superior and suggest critics got their marks wrong. To this end, it has a 91 user review score on Metacritic, a 96 on the PlayStation Store, and a 95 on Steam.